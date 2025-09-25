© 2025 KPCW

Southern Coalville Main Street closed for barricaded individual

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 25, 2025 at 8:33 PM MDT
Updated September 25, 2025 at 9:13 PM MDT
summit county sheriffs operation hoytsville sept 25 2025
Mason Swenson

Summit County sheriff's deputies have closed the southern portion of Coalville’s Main Street late Thursday.

Summit County Interim Sheriff Kacey Bates told KPCW deputies were responding to a barricaded person in southern Coalville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Skyler Talbot said deputies had begun negotiations with the individual.

Authorities had closed Main Street from roughly 150 South to 331 South around 6 p.m. Thursday. Traffic was detoured onto Hobson Lane.

It’s unclear what led to the situation. The identity of the individual hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is confirmed.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
