Southern Coalville Main Street closed for barricaded individual
Summit County sheriff's deputies have closed the southern portion of Coalville’s Main Street late Thursday.
Summit County Interim Sheriff Kacey Bates told KPCW deputies were responding to a barricaded person in southern Coalville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Skyler Talbot said deputies had begun negotiations with the individual.
Authorities had closed Main Street from roughly 150 South to 331 South around 6 p.m. Thursday. Traffic was detoured onto Hobson Lane.
It’s unclear what led to the situation. The identity of the individual hasn’t been released.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is confirmed.