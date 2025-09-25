Southern Coalville Main Street closed for barricaded individual

Summit County Interim Sheriff Kacey Bates told KPCW deputies were responding to a barricaded person in southern Coalville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Skyler Talbot said deputies had begun negotiations with the individual.

Authorities had closed Main Street from roughly 150 South to 331 South around 6 p.m. Thursday. Traffic was detoured onto Hobson Lane.

It’s unclear what led to the situation. The identity of the individual hasn’t been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is confirmed.