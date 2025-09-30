Where to get COVID-19, flu vaccines in the Wasatch Back

The Summit County Health Department will offer the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at its three Vax ‘n Go drive-thru clinics Oct. 7 to Oct. 9 in Kamas, Coalville and Park City. Each clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residents 12 and older.

Appointments are not required but strongly encouraged . Residents will not need insurance to get the flu vaccine.

The Wasatch County Health Department will offer flu vaccines at its drive thru flu clinics Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 at the event complex in Heber.

Guidance around COVID-19 vaccinations has been changing since officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met about recommendations in September.

Friday the Utah Department of Commerce’s licensing division gave Utah pharmacists the authority to administer the vaccine without a prescription to people six months and older.

However, that could change. The CDC has not yet updated its vaccine guidance and its decision could impact future prescription requirements to get the COVID-19 vaccine.