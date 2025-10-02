© 2025 KPCW

Summit County fire danger reduced to low as wildfire activity dwindles

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 2, 2025 at 4:47 PM MDT
National Wildfire Coordinating Group

Utah Fire Info says fire activity is decreasing with just over 60 sparks this week.

Summit County has decreased its fire danger level to low after recent rain across eastern Utah.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions were rescinded in September for unincorporated portions of Summit County, however areas under the Park City Fire District’s jurisdiction remain under the restriction.

Almost 1,200 wildfires have been reported in Utah this year; people caused more than 60% of them.

In Summit County, fire crews have contained the Beulah Fire. The forest service says it won’t know the cause until the fire is out.
