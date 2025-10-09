© 2025 KPCW

New Basin Rec director brings National Park Service experience to team

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 9, 2025 at 4:18 PM MDT
The Mid Mountain Trail is a designated IMBA Epic Ride and covers over 20 miles, winding through some aspen and conifer groves, through deep canyons and over several creeks.
Basin Recreation
A former National Park Service employee has been named the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District’s next director.

Rob Parrish takes the reins Nov. 10 following Dana Jones who announced her retirement earlier this year.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Parrish was previously in leadership at the Grand Canyon National Park, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island and Pennsylvania's Steamtown National Historic Site.

Parrish will oversee strategic planning, infrastructure development and community engagement for Basin Rec.

Parrish said in a statement he is honored to join the team.

“There’s a real spirit of connection, wellness and outdoor access here, and I look forward to learning from the staff, collaborating with the community, and continuing to build on the District’s remarkable success,” he said.

Jones, who joined Basin Rec in 2020 after nearly three decades with the California State Parks, announced she was stepping down from her leadership role in March.
