New Basin Rec director brings National Park Service experience to team

Rob Parrish takes the reins Nov. 10 following Dana Jones who announced her retirement earlier this year.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Parrish was previously in leadership at the Grand Canyon National Park, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island and Pennsylvania's Steamtown National Historic Site.

Parrish will oversee strategic planning, infrastructure development and community engagement for Basin Rec.

Parrish said in a statement he is honored to join the team.

“There’s a real spirit of connection, wellness and outdoor access here, and I look forward to learning from the staff, collaborating with the community, and continuing to build on the District’s remarkable success,” he said.