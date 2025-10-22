North Summit School District seeks resident support of bond to fund new high school, pool

The North Summit School District Board of Education, superintendent and business administrator are urging residents to vote ‘yes’ on a general obligation bond on Nov. 4.

They say the bond is needed to replace the aging North Summit High School and its swimming pool.

The $121 million bond would be paid over 20 years through property taxes. The average homeowner in the district with a $722,055 property would pay $887.71 over that time period. A business of the same value would pay $1,614.01. That’s about $40 per year for a homeowner and about $80 per year for a business.

According to a voter pamphlet , the high school opened in the fall of 1977 and has many failing systems.

In a letter to parents , the board, Superintendent Wade Murdock and Business Administrator Marci Sargent said the high school’s infrastructure is “increasingly inadequate for safety and security.” A new high school would feature modern safety standards, including secure entry points, emergency response systems, and

accessibility features.

District leadership said the new high school would be more sustainable and reduce long-term operational costs and environmental impact. It would also accommodate growth in the district.

The pool is also outdated. While it’s been well-maintained since its construction in 1966, it has outlived the lifespan of an aluminum pool. It’s also not regulation size for high school standards.

District leadership said a new high school and pool are a practical solution and necessary to ensure students continue getting a quality education.

This is not the first time a bond for a new high school has been put before voters. In 2024, 56% of voters rejected a similar bond .

The district said previously its only options are to approve the bond through the election process this year, or fund the project through lease revenue bonds.

To do that the school board would create a “local building authority” to issue the bonds. LRBs don’t require voter approval and are essentially the district going into debt. The district then pays the building authority back with money from property taxes as well.

It's the same tool the Wasatch County School District used to fund its new high school in 2022 after its bond failed in 2019.

If voters approve North Summit’s bond, construction on a new high school will start in the spring of 2026. It would be built on district-owned property southwest of the Coalville Cemetery.

The new high school could serve 640 students with opportunities for expansion to meet future needs.

The property also has room for athletics facilities, including a gym, auditorium, football stadium with an 8-lane track, practice field, baseball and softball diamonds and outdoor courts.

Once the new high school is completed, the old one will be torn down and the new pool will be built in its place.

