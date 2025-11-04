Summit County election results: Two-vote margin in Park City mayoral race on election night

Summit County Clerk Eve Furse said the county saw high turnout for a municipal election year in 2025. Turnout was around 48% Wednesday night.

The county clerk's office says to expect more results around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Park City preliminary results

So far, the closest race is for Park City mayor. Councilmember Ryan Dickey leads challenger Jack Rubin by just two votes, 1,487 to 1,485.

Incumbent Councilmember Tana Toly leads the race for two council seats with 2,052 votes. Political newcomer Diego Zegarra has 1,748; incumbent Jeremy Rubell has 1,352.

Furse says about 500 ballots are left to count and report after more than 200 in-person votes on Election Day.

Coalville preliminary results

Rory Swensen, who is also the Summit County Democratic Party chair, leads Coalville Councilmember Lynn Wood by a narrow margin, 222 to 211.

Matthew Boyer and Jeff Peterson are in the lead for the two council seats by at least 10% each to the next closest candidate, Andrew Nelson. Former Councilmember Steven Richins has garnered 15% of the vote so far.

Francis preliminary results

Incumbent Mayor Jeremie Forman leads former Mayor Byron Ames by 20%, 281 votes to 182, for reelection.

In the race for two Francis City Council seats, incumbent Clayton Querry and Riley Atkinson were in the lead. Lynsi Stone trailed with 26% of the vote, and incumbent Shana Fryer with almost 19%.

Henefer preliminary results

Incumbent Kay Richins leads challenger James Rees with 174 votes to 154 in Henefer's mayoral race.

Kamas preliminary results

The mayor's election was canceled, since incumbent Matt McCormick was running unopposed.

Incumbent Councilmember David Darcey was leading his race for reelection with 304 votes. Michael Georgi had 286, and Steve Cyr trailed with 146. There are two Kamas City Council seats available.

Oakley preliminary results

Incumbent Mayor Zane Woolstenhulme is likely to be ousted by Councilmember Steve Wilmoth, who leads by almost 200 votes.

Christopher Dillman leads the two-seat council race with 379 votes, followed by Amy Regan with 318 and Kerbee Leavitt with 259.

North Summit bond preliminary results

Voters in the North Summit School District are voting on a $121 million bond for a new high school and sports facilities. There were 940 "nay" votes in the first round of results, versus 775 "yea" votes, an almost 10% margin against the bond.

Summit County Service Area 3

There are three seats available on the board of trustees for Service Area 3, which administers water and road maintenance in the Silver Creek Estates area.

In the upper board of trustees race, Derek Price leads John Nowoslawski by almost 20 votes for the sole seat.

Caroline Gleich, a former Democratic Senate candidate, leads in the lower board race, where there are two seats at stake. Justin Shea is in second place, with just five votes separating him and the next challenger, John Ball, who garnered 52 votes. Ashley O'Hara wasn't far behind with 51.

Official results

Results won't be official until areas vote to certify their elections. The deadline to do so is Nov. 18.

Click here for the lieutenant governor's most up-to-date results.