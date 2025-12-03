Snyderville Basin sees rash of car burglaries over Thanksgiving

Snyderville Basin residents in multiple neighborhoods reported car break-ins over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office logged five vehicle burglaries between Nov. 26 and Nov. 30. In Bear Hollow, two e-bikes were reported stolen from a home’s garage during that time.

According to sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot, this type of crime spikes in the fall and early winter.

“No. 1, it's getting darker outside much earlier, right? So you've got these criminals able to work under the cover of night,” he told KPCW. “Another reason is folks are just not outside as much … so there's just really a lot more opportunity.”

He said they’re “crimes of opportunity.” Thieves may go down the street trying car doors to see if any were left unlocked.

“We certainly urge people: lock your car. Even if you think you live on a nice, quiet street, lock the car. Try and park it in a well-lit area. Certainly don't leave any valuables out in plain sight,” Talbot said.

The vehicle burglaries reported over Thanksgiving were in the Bear Hollow, Silver Springs and Summit Park neighborhoods.

In Summit Park, a thief took a gun from the vehicle; in Bear Hollow, it was a passport.

So far, it’s unclear if these incidents are related.

Deputies are investigating and reviewing area surveillance video to identify potential suspects.

However, the Silver Springs case has been closed for lack of information and evidence.