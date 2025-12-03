Canyons Village parking garage coming mid-December after opening day

The new parking garage going up on the Cabriolet parking lot is slated to open mid-December.

That means it won’t be ready for Park City Mountain’s season kickoff Dec. 5. But, when the first two levels are ready, they’ll be free this season.

Jack Loosmann / Park City Mountain An aerial view of construction progress on the Canyons Village parking garage in October 2025.

The next three levels will be built next summer.

Most of the rest of Canyons Village parking will be free this season. Only the uppermost lot, at the bottom of High Mountain Road, will have a fee.

It will be $29 from 8:30 a.m. until noon, and free after that. Cars with four or more people park free all day.

Park City Mountain

Over on the Mountain Village side, parking will be $29 and require a reservation from day one. All mountain village surface lots are free and first-come-first-served after noon.

Cars with four or more occupants can park free in the First Time lot, but they still need an advance reservation.

The odd lot out is the underground Mountain Village Garage, which is $50 and always requires reservations.

Click here for complete Park City Mountain and Canyons parking information.

Deer Valley

At Deer Valley Resort, which opens for season passholders Dec. 5 and the public Dec. 6, parking in the Snow Park lot remains free this season.

Once East Village lifts begin spinning, there will be 1,200 free spots there, too.

New this year, most skiers must pay to park at the Jordanelle Gondola. It’s still free for season passholders or cars with three or more people.

Deer Valley hasn’t said how much the lot will cost. Season passholders must register for a parking pass.

Free transit options

As always, transit to both ski areas and around Park City and Summit County is free, including from the Richardson Flat park-and-ride.

High Valley Transit’s 109 “Snowball Express” bus starts running from the Jeremy Ranch and Ecker Hill park-and-rides to Canyons Village and Mountain Village again Dec. 7.

The transit agency teased on social media that a certain North Pole resident in a red suit will be at the wheel.

Deer Valley Resort and Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise foundation are financial supporters of KPCW.