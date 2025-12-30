© 2026 KPCW

What’s open, closed in the Wasatch Back on New Year’s Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 30, 2025 at 4:28 PM MST
Wednesday is the last chance to hit Utah liquor stores before New Year’s celebrations. State stores close early Wednesday and reopen Friday.

All state and local government offices will be closed Thursday, New Year’s Day.

All Summit County libraries and the Park City Library close early Wednesday and reopen Friday. The Wasatch County Library will also be closed New Year’s Day.

For those looking to kickstart their New Year’s resolutions, the MARC and Basin Rec. Fieldhouse will close early Wednesday. The MARC will operate with regular hours Thursday. The Fieldhouse will close at 5:30 p.m.

Garbage collection in the Wasatch Back will be delayed Thursday. All trash will be picked up Friday.

All major grocery stores in the Wasatch Back will be open Thursday except for Lee’s Marketplace in Heber.
Summit County
