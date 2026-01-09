Oakley conservationist, filmmaker announces candidacy for Utah House

The Oakley resident says he doesn’t want to run for office, or be a career politician.

Zeppelin Zeerip, a self-described progressive, says he is running for Utah House District 4 out of obligation since he’s concerned by the current trajectory of the United States.

“I'm just a regular guy. I'm a snowboarder, a hunter, a filmmaker, a husband, and I feel it's my obligation to stand up, speak out, represent my local community and take action,” Zeerip told KPCW. “I think it's not a time to be sitting on the sidelines.”

Zeerip describes himself as a conservationist and said he’s an advocate for public lands.

He said recent efforts by Utah’s elected officials to transfer or sell off federal lands to the state or private parties motivated his decision to run. Zeerip said that almost always results in reduced public access.

Zeerip also wants to take action on affordability, not just on the housing front. He cited tariffs and lapsed Affordable Care Act subsidies raising insurance premiums for millions, some of whom are deciding to go without coverage.

“We are one of the only countries in the first world that doesn't have a Medicare for All or nationalized healthcare program. That's deeply concerning to me. The other thing that is really concerning to me is the Great Salt Lake,” Zeerip said. “Our state legislature is not taking concrete action to address falling lake levels, which will impact everyone in our state with higher dust levels, arsenic in the dust, decreased air quality.”

A Utah resident for since 2012, his films include “The Ground Between Us,” “All Bodies on Bikes,” “Apayauq” and “Arctic Alchemy.”

Zeerip is running as a Democrat, meaning he’ll face off against outgoing Oakley Mayor Zane Woolstenhulme for the party’s District 4 nomination.

Utah House District 4 covers Rich and Morgan counties and most of Summit County, except for Park City proper and Summit Park.

It’s currently held by the incumbent GOP Rep. Tiara Auxier of Morgan County who is running for reelection. Two Republican challengers recently filed, both from the Park City area: Brandi Connolly and Kris Campbell.