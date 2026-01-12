Canyons Village hotel, restaurant deemed safe after alleged bomb threat

Guests and staff temporarily evacuated the KITA Japanese steakhouse and part of the Pendry Park City hotel in Canyons Village as a precaution late Jan. 8.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says someone called KITA to make a reservation around 7 p.m. According to sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot, the restaurant could not accommodate the request.

The sheriff’s office indicated restaurant staff believed the person seeking the reservation then made a bomb threat.

Talbot says deputies evacuated KITA and other parts of the Pendry for over an hour while they searched for “suspicious objects.” They asked other parts of Canyons Village to shelter in place.

Deputies, a bomb-sniffing dog and the Park City Fire District cleared the property. No explosive devices were found and businesses reopened around 9 p.m. Jan. 8.

Talbot said the investigation remains open and no arrests had been made as of Jan. 12.

Anyone who makes false bomb threats could face felony charges under Utah law.