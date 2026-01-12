© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canyons Village hotel, restaurant deemed safe after alleged bomb threat

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published January 12, 2026 at 11:54 AM MST
Skiers are seen at Canyons Village.
Anton Oparin
/
Adobe Stock
Skiers are seen at Canyons Village.

A would-be restaurant patron allegedly made a false threat after failing to get a reservation last Thursday.

Guests and staff temporarily evacuated the KITA Japanese steakhouse and part of the Pendry Park City hotel in Canyons Village as a precaution late Jan. 8.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says someone called KITA to make a reservation around 7 p.m. According to sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot, the restaurant could not accommodate the request.

The sheriff’s office indicated restaurant staff believed the person seeking the reservation then made a bomb threat.

Talbot says deputies evacuated KITA and other parts of the Pendry for over an hour while they searched for “suspicious objects.” They asked other parts of Canyons Village to shelter in place.

Deputies, a bomb-sniffing dog and the Park City Fire District cleared the property. No explosive devices were found and businesses reopened around 9 p.m. Jan. 8.

Talbot said the investigation remains open and no arrests had been made as of Jan. 12.

Anyone who makes false bomb threats could face felony charges under Utah law.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas