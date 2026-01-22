Park City’s Willow Creek pond opens for free ice skating

The free Park City ice rink is open from sunrise to noon, weather permitting.

In the summer, it’s where dogs cool off. In the winter, Basin Recreation clears the snow for free ice skating.

The pond is one of a few free outdoor rinks in town.

Park City Municipal also opens two rinks at City Park in the softball field for skating and pick-up hockey each winter. However, December vandalism has delayed those from opening.

Snyderville Basin Recreation and Park City Municipal are financial supporters of KPCW.