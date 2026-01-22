© 2026 KPCW

Park City’s Willow Creek pond opens for free ice skating

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 22, 2026 at 3:10 PM MST
The Willow Creek pond is open for skaters from sunrise to noon, weather permitting.
Snyderville Basin Recreation
The Willow Creek pond is open for skaters from sunrise to noon, weather permitting.

The Willow Creek pond is now an ice skating rink after what started as an unseasonably warm winter.

The free Park City ice rink is open from sunrise to noon, weather permitting.

In the summer, it’s where dogs cool off. In the winter, Basin Recreation clears the snow for free ice skating.

The pond is one of a few free outdoor rinks in town.

Park City Municipal also opens two rinks at City Park in the softball field for skating and pick-up hockey each winter. However, December vandalism has delayed those from opening.

Sydney Weaver
