Warm weather pushes Basin Recreation to close Run-A-Muk during day

Recreation officials say unseasonably warm weather and mud has caused significant damages to the trails, and more warm weather is on the way.

Starting Jan. 26, Run-A-Muk will close daily after 11 a.m.

Trail officials say walking on muddy trails causes significant damage and repairs can be extremely costly and labor-intensive.

Officials ask trail users in the Snyderville Basin to keep to snowpacked or dry trails.

