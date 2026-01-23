© 2026 KPCW

Warm weather pushes Basin Recreation to close Run-A-Muk during day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 23, 2026 at 4:01 PM MST
A photo of a muddy trail at the Run-A-Muk dog park below the Utah Olympic Park.
Snyderville Basin Recreation
A photo of a muddy trail at the Run-A-Muk dog park below the Utah Olympic Park.

Basin Recreation will close the Run-A-Muk dog park periodically during the day starting Monday, Jan. 26.

Recreation officials say unseasonably warm weather and mud has caused significant damages to the trails, and more warm weather is on the way.

Starting Jan. 26, Run-A-Muk will close daily after 11 a.m.

Trail officials say walking on muddy trails causes significant damage and repairs can be extremely costly and labor-intensive.

Officials ask trail users in the Snyderville Basin to keep to snowpacked or dry trails.

Sydney Weaver
