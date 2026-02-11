Summit County Sheriff sees rising number of rescues on mountain roads

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says it's concerned about the number of winter recreators getting stranded on ungated mountain roads.

Typically, mountain roads like state Route 150 leading to the Mirror Lake Highway gate and Weber Canyon Road leading to Smith and Morehouse are covered in snow. But with low snowfall this year, drivers have a false sense of security and are able to drive several miles before becoming stuck.

One such incident happened Feb. 10 when Summit County Search and Rescue responded to a driver stuck near Upper Setting, above state Route 150, outside Kamas. Heber Valley Tow was contacted and assisted the driver.

Beyond safety risks, the sheriff’s office says there is also a significant financial impact. Recovery typically requires a company with a specialized vehicle, which can cost more than $1,000. The services require payment before responding.

The sheriff’s office asks winter recreators to be responsible, research routes in advance and stay on maintained roadways.