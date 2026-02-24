Summit County leaders to vote on moving Kamas gun club road

Residents along West 200 South, the road near Kamas also known as Old Keetley Highway or the gun club road, have long raised concerns about dust, air pollution, speeding and noise on their rural street. They blame construction in Tuhaye and Wakara, two luxury developments just across the border in Wasatch County.

The road is paved in Wasatch County and unpaved in Summit County.

Summit County manager Shayne Scott said county councilmembers will likely vote to construct a new road to address neighbors’ concerns at their meeting Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Since the county has acquired the nearby Ure Ranch, it can add a road across the ranch to connect the gun club road with state Route 248 and bypass the unpaved portion of the road.

“This would allow all of the Wakara development and those coming from Wasatch County to access 248 without having to go on the existing gun club road past those residents that live on there,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Feb. 24.

Wakara will pay for the road and its upkeep, and Scott said the developers hope to begin constructing the road this summer.

Plans also indicate the existing road could be vacated where it crosses the Ure Ranch.

“We can make that one seamless piece of property where we could put trails and maybe even have a parking lot for recreational purposes,” Scott said.

Stakeholders previously discussed and rejected other ideas for the road’s future, such as paving it or installing a crash gate.

The Summit County Council will vote on the proposed agreement with Wasatch County and area developers at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. For details about the proposal, see the agenda packet.

