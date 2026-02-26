© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Basin Rec. closes popular dog park during day after warm, wet weather

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 26, 2026 at 4:45 PM MST
Muddy trails at the Run-A-Muk dog park amid record-low snowfall in the Snyderville Basin.
Basin Recreation
Muddy trails at the Run-A-Muk dog park amid record-low snowfall in the Snyderville Basin.

This is the second time this year the park has closed during the day amid record-low snowfall across Utah.

The Run-A-Muk dog park at the base of the Utah Olympic Park will close during the day again as temperatures rise in the Wasatch Back.

Basin Recreation officials said Thursday the park will be open from dawn to 11 a.m. daily starting Feb. 27 until further notice. It’s to reduce damage to the dirt trails with the lack of snow.

Officials say the unseasonably warm weather created muddy conditions. If recreators continue to use the trails, it could damage the surface and be costly to fix.

The National Weather Service predicts highs in the mid-50s with lows around 30 degrees and chances of rain through the weekend for the area.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver