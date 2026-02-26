Basin Rec. closes popular dog park during day after warm, wet weather

The Run-A-Muk dog park at the base of the Utah Olympic Park will close during the day again as temperatures rise in the Wasatch Back.

Basin Recreation officials said Thursday the park will be open from dawn to 11 a.m. daily starting Feb. 27 until further notice. It’s to reduce damage to the dirt trails with the lack of snow.

Officials say the unseasonably warm weather created muddy conditions. If recreators continue to use the trails, it could damage the surface and be costly to fix.

The National Weather Service predicts highs in the mid-50s with lows around 30 degrees and chances of rain through the weekend for the area.