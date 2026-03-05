Prosecution says it's close to resting case in Kouri Richins murder trial

During a scheduling discussion Thursday, chief prosecutor Brad Bloodworth told 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik the state anticipates calling its last witness early next week.

Bloodworth said it would be Summit County’s lead investigator Det. Jeff O’Driscoll. Prosecutors have called almost 40 witnesses to testify already.

Kouri Richins’ defense attorneys have their own list of witnesses and told Mrazik they’ll also recall some of prosecutors’ witnesses to testify again when they present their case.

Richins is charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and financial crimes in connection with her husband Eric Richins’ fatal overdose in 2022. She has pleaded not guilty.

Third District Court scheduled five weeks for the trial, which has garnered widespread media attention. It’s unclear how long the defense will need to present its case, if they choose to do so.

Defense attorneys are not required to present a case-in-chief since defendants are presumed innocent.

Prosecutors have sought to portray Kouri Richins as out for money since her business was millions of dollars in debt.

They have presented evidence about her housekeeper’s drug buys in Draper, Utah, which they think provided her with the means to poison Eric Richins.

Two witnesses have testified Kouri Richins said she was, or seemed to feel, “trapped” in her marriage.

But Kouri Richins’ defense attorneys say the evidence isn’t substantial enough to prove murder beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s not yet clear if Kouri Richins will take the stand in her own defense.

Her attorneys have twice motioned for a mistrial. Mrazik denied one request, and the other was still pending as of Thursday. That was when court recessed for the weekend, to resume Monday, March 9.