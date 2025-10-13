Coalville, Kamas DMVs set for October closures as Summit County looks to fill vacancy

Department of Motor Vehicles branches in Coalville and Kamas are scheduling several closures in advance while they look to hire another employee.

According to Treasurer Corrie Forsling, Summit County has just three employees to staff its three DMVs.

“We're struggling a bit to identify a new candidate for our fourth spot,” she said at the Summit County Council retreat Oct. 1. “Because of the nature of trying to staff three offices with four employees, with one person gone, if one other person has to be out sick — doctor's appointment, child care, for any reason whatsoever — we have to close an office.”

That’s led to some last-minute closures this year, which she admits is frustrating for residents trying to visit the DMV during the workday.

Kamas’ DMV is usually open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; Coalville’s is open Tuesday and Friday. The Park City location in Kimball Junction is Monday through Friday.

According to spokesperson Bridget Noble, Summit County is not considering consolidating the DMVs right now.

The vacancy follows the departure of a longtime employee whose replacement didn’t stay long. One of the position’s minimum requirements is bilingual proficiency in Spanish and English.

Forsling said it takes several weeks to hire and fully train a new employee, so there are several closures planned in advance to reduce uncertainty.

The Coalville DMV is closed Oct. 17, 24, 28 and 31.

The Kamas DMV is closed Oct. 15, 20, 27 and 29.