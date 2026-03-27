Summit County investigates dead body in Browns Canyon

A Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigation is underway after a dead body was found on High View Road on the north side of Browns Canyon March 26.

According to sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot, “there is no known threat to public safety at this time.”

He said no additional information could be released. That includes the identity of the deceased, or any details about who discovered the body and its exact location.

High View Road is located four miles from state Route 248 on Browns Canyon Road and about three miles from Peoa.

Browns Canyon is a truck traffic thoroughfare and is home to various quarries, industrial businesses and animal rescue organizations. It is not densely populated with homes.