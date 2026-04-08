Summit County Library hosts town halls on services for Spanish speakers
Residents can learn more about how the Summit County Library serves its Spanish-speaking community at two town halls April 10.
The meetings will cover services available now to Spanish speakers and new services the library would like to provide.
Residents can also share opportunities they’d like from the library in the future.
Both town halls are at the Kimball Junction branch, the first from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by another from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.