Alleged drunk driver crashes into Kamas house, no one seriously injured
An impaired driver crashed into Kamas home earlier this month, leaving thousands of dollars in damage.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the April 1 incident caused significant damage to the home and the car.
Deputies say an eastbound driver ran a stop sign on Page Lane, left the roadway and crashed into the Kamas home around 9:30 p.m.
The driver was taken to the hospital before being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. No one inside the home was injured.