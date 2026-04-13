Park City police stop multiple wrong-way drivers in Kearns Boulevard construction

A section of Kearns Boulevard is closed for a Park City Municipal and Rocky Mountain Power utility line undergrounding project.

During the work, Kearns is closed in one direction from Bonanza Drive to Park Avenue. The street is open to westbound traffic only through April 20. That’s cars traveling into town on state Route 248.

All eastbound traffic will be diverted to Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive.

Park City engineer John Robertson says work will wrap up on Route 248 before High Valley Transit begins construction for its bus rapid transit project.

“Once we finish our project and our detour that's going to happen for the 248 traffic, [High Valley Transit] is going to come in and then start their work that they're doing at that intersection, which is going to involve some widening and other things,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

City officials and law enforcement are reminding drivers to follow the posted signs after Park City Police pulled over seven drivers for going the wrong way or not obeying the street closures.

On Thursday, around 9:30 p.m., officers stopped two vehicles at Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive going the wrong way out of the Park Meadows neighborhood.

Two more drivers were stopped for driving through the coned-off area Saturday. And Sunday Park City Police stopped three wrong-way drivers in the construction zone on Kearns.

After April 20, Kearns Boulevard will open one lane in each direction through May 15 with plans to reopen by May 22.