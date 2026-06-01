4 Summit County Dems in council primary to address voters at forum

Four Democrats and no Republicans are in the running for Summit County Council this year.

Attorney Christie Babalis and former planning commissioner John Kucera are facing off in District 4, the central Snyderville Basin.

Incumbent Councilmember Canice Harte and Park City school board member Meredith Reed are running to represent Pinebrook, Jeremy Ranch and Summit Park in District 5.

All four Democrats will gather at the Sheldon Richins building in Kimball Junction Monday, June 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

KPCW and The Park Record will host the forum where candidates will answer questions about Summit County’s future development and leadership ahead of the primary election June 23.

The audience will also have a chance to submit questions.

The forum is open to the public and will also be streamed live at KPCW.org.