Park City water rate costs won’t go up for residents this year

The Park City Council reviewed water rates during its meeting Thursday.

The city originally discussed raising rates as operating costs for the city’s water system have increased around 19% annually since 2020. That’s largely due to the construction of the 3Kings Water Treatment Plant, which opened in 2024 .

However, Councilmember Molly Miller said the council and city staff agreed it was best to press pause on any increases.

“We didn't want to penalize our residents by increasing their rates if we didn't really, really, really have to do that,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 5 . “So, what we agreed to do is pause on water rates for residents and do a water rate study.”

Those studies are recommended every three to five years.

Park City public utilities director Clint McAffee said the study will take into account how much water the community uses and how much money the city needs to collect to keep the system running. It can also consider elevation, distance from a water treatment plant and whether to charge residents in low-income housing a lower rate.

Study results would be ready for council review in the spring of 2027.

The council did move forward with increases to water impact fees during its meeting. Those are one-time payments to help pay for the water facilities needed to serve new homes.

“It's to ensure that development pays for its own growth, not residents. We didn't want residents to bear the cost of development,” Miller said.

The council will approve the maximum allowable impact fee of over $26,000 after a public hearing later this month.

