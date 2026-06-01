1 dead, 2 injured in Summit County rollover crash

The Utah Department of Public Safety said one person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near Coalville on May 31 around 11:30 a.m.

Three people were traveling westbound on I-80 near milepost 158 in a Nissan Rogue when the car left the roadway overturned and hit a concrete irrigation ditch. The front passenger of the vehicle died at the scene. The driver and the rear passenger were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The identities of the driver and passengers have not yet been released.

Troopers are investigating the reason for the crash.

