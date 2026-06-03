Summit County celebrates National Trails Day with annual cleanup

The community cleanup and weed pull at the Newpark Amphitheater near the Swaner Nature Preserve gives residents a chance to give back to the environment.

Stormwater coalition manager Kelsey Christiansen said residents can also learn how removing invasive weeds helps protect local waterways.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit County Stormwater Manager Kelsey Christensen Listen • 8:04

“They do coincide, and the big thing I wanted to push this year is, I think we all noticed the lack of winter,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 3. “So, what happens if there is a lack of water for the summer in our waterways? There's going to be a lack of water quantity. So, things that people can do to help protect the water quality, you can learn at our event.”

The event begins at noon and free lunch will be served to the first 50 people. The band Changing Lanes will perform, Offset will host a beer garden and informational booths provide a chance to win prizes.

Those interested are asked to RSVP for the event.

Participants are asked to carpool, take public transportation, walk or bike to the event.