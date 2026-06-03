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Summit County offers free market research for local businesses

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 3, 2026 at 4:17 PM MDT
Business people working in conference room
Albert Shakirov
/
Adobe Stock
Business people working in conference room

The free, online SizeUp Summit County resource allows businesses to access industry-specific and hyper-local information.

Summit County is offering free market research to local businesses to help them succeed.

The county’s new online SizeUp Summit County resource allows businesses to access industry-specific and hyper-local information to help them grow and make decisions.

Through SizeUp, businesses can rank their performance compared to industry competitors, discover potential customers and suppliers and learn from more than 100 business topics and trainings.

The service is free to local businesses and uses data from hundreds of public and proprietary sources covering demographic, geographic, labor, wage, cost, consumer spending, transportation and more.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver