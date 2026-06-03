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Travelers say this Wasatch Back road is the most beautiful in the U.S.

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 3, 2026 at 4:12 PM MDT
Bald Mountain in the Uinta National Forest at sunset.
Brandon Montrone
/
Utah Division of Water Resources
Bald Mountain in the Uinta National Forest at sunset.

Summit County’s Mirror Lake Highway was named the most beautiful road in America by Formula 4’s FLBR Motorsport.

Travel and Leisure magazine reports, when considering search results, the 42-mile stretch had the highest mention of the keyword “beautiful” compared to other routes in the study.

The seasonal road, which begins just outside Kamas and ends near Evanston, Wyoming, offers hiking, fishing, swimming, mountain biking, camping and more along the route.

Colorado’s 117-mile Silver Thread Scenic Byway in the San Juan Mountains came in second followed by 43-mile Cherohala Skyway in Tennessee and North Carolina.

The study analyzed 45 roads across the country, tapping Tripadvisor average ratings and total number of reviews from people who have experienced the routes.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver