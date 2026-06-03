Travelers say this Wasatch Back road is the most beautiful in the U.S.

Travel and Leisure magazine reports, when considering search results, the 42-mile stretch had the highest mention of the keyword “beautiful” compared to other routes in the study.

The seasonal road, which begins just outside Kamas and ends near Evanston, Wyoming, offers hiking, fishing, swimming, mountain biking, camping and more along the route.

Colorado’s 117-mile Silver Thread Scenic Byway in the San Juan Mountains came in second followed by 43-mile Cherohala Skyway in Tennessee and North Carolina.

The study analyzed 45 roads across the country, tapping Tripadvisor average ratings and total number of reviews from people who have experienced the routes.