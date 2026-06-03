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Park Silly Sunday Market begins 19th season on Main Street

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 3, 2026 at 4:42 PM MDT
In 2023 the Park City Council approved a new four-year contract for Park Silly to remain on Main Street. The contract includes a potential three-year extension, meaning the market could run through 2030.
Park Silly Sunday Market
The Park Silly Sunday Market will kick off its 19th season June 7, 2026.

The Park Silly Sunday Market returns to Old Town Park City June 7 with local artists, chefs, farmers and music.

The free market will run 11 Sundays this summer from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on lower Main Street.

Park Silly Executive Director Kate McChesney encourages visitors to walk, bus or bike to the market. She says about 200 vendors will be there each week.

“Live music starts at noon, but we'll have quiet music from 10 a.m. till noon,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 3. “The bar opens at 10 a.m. with our world famous bloody marys and all these wonderful frozen cocktails. The vendors are popping. We've got some flowers coming in this week. We've got a lot of youth vendors and a lot of youth musicians that will be playing music all up and down Main Street until 5 p.m.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Park Silly Executive Director Kate McChesney

Park Silly also offers a free bike valet run by the Park City High School mountain bike team.

The event began in 2006 as a flea market. The organization will celebrate 20 years in 2027 because the COVID-19 pandemic paused operations in 2020.

The Park Silly Sunday Market is four Sundays in June, two weekends in July, the last weekend in August and four Sundays in September.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver