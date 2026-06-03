Park Silly Sunday Market begins 19th season on Main Street

The free market will run 11 Sundays this summer from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on lower Main Street.

Park Silly Executive Director Kate McChesney encourages visitors to walk, bus or bike to the market. She says about 200 vendors will be there each week.

“Live music starts at noon, but we'll have quiet music from 10 a.m. till noon,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 3. “The bar opens at 10 a.m. with our world famous bloody marys and all these wonderful frozen cocktails. The vendors are popping. We've got some flowers coming in this week. We've got a lot of youth vendors and a lot of youth musicians that will be playing music all up and down Main Street until 5 p.m.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Park Silly Executive Director Kate McChesney Listen • 10:40

Park Silly also offers a free bike valet run by the Park City High School mountain bike team.

The event began in 2006 as a flea market. The organization will celebrate 20 years in 2027 because the COVID-19 pandemic paused operations in 2020.

The Park Silly Sunday Market is four Sundays in June, two weekends in July, the last weekend in August and four Sundays in September.