Gateway to Summer brings live music, art competition to south Summit County

South Summit County volunteer group Kamas Action will welcome the summer with a two-day market. The organization’s Gateway to Summer celebration is June 12 and 13 at the Kamas City Event Center.

Kamas Action Secretary Kate Wynn says the event will feature live music, a market, food and a new addition.

“This year it's two days, because we are running an arts contest, which will be starting on Friday, and people can come and vote,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 4.

FULL INTERVIEW: Kamas Action Secretary Kate Wynn Listen • 6:22

Artists can apply for the competition online through June 8.

“We've got some food, we've got some sculpture, I think we have jewelry, we've got paintings,” she said. “The wonderful middle school teacher Camille Vernon is bringing some of her school kids' work, so it's everything from 9-year-olds through to adults.”

The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 12 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 13.

Also this summer, Kamas Action will also host a community market on the second Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.