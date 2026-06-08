3 indie productions to film in Wasatch Back this summer

The productions’ economic impacts are estimated around $9 million, along with creating more than 400 new jobs in five counties this summer.

“Runners High,” filming in Salt Lake and Summit counties, follows Fiona, the only bisexual member of her run club, who hopes to rekindle a romance with her closeted teammate.

Another feature, “One of Us,” is filming in Salt Lake, Utah and Wasatch counties while an episodic project titled “Quitters” will shoot exclusively in the Wasatch Back this year.

The state’s film incentive program markets Utah as a destination for film, television and commercial production and promotes the use of professional local crew and talent.

Thousands of productions have been filmed in Utah over the last century. Those include the recent “Marshals” and “Yellowstone” as well as older titles like “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “Thelma & Louise.”