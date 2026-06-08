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Midway residents won’t see tax increases as council prepares to approve 2027 budget

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:40 PM MDT
Those who come out for Founders' Day this Saturday should meet at 10 a.m. at Town Square, 75 100 West.
Midway City
The Midway City Council will approve the fiscal year 2027 budget at its June 16 meeting.

The Midway City Council adopted a tentative fiscal year 2027 budget at its June 2 meeting, and will approve the final budget June 16.

Discussion on the 2027 budget began in mid-May with planned general fund expenses of $8.3 million.

Midway City Councilmember Andy Garland said there will be no tax increase for residents.

FULL INTERIVEW: Midway City Councilmember Andy Garland

“The budgets, it's actually a similar dollar amount year over year. We've had a few changes in staffing,” he said on KPCW’s "Local News Hour" June 5. “We've had a couple of people leave the city, so there's some budget there that we don't have to worry about where the merit increases are coming from this year, so we're in a good place.”

Midway expects to spend about $7.4 million on water infrastructure improvements including upgrading water lines along Homestead Drive.

The city also plans to spend more than $4 million on renovations to the community center and town square, road maintenance and cemetery updates. That’s an increase from the $3.5 million it originally projected.
Wasatch County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver