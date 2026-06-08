Midway residents won’t see tax increases as council prepares to approve 2027 budget

Discussion on the 2027 budget began in mid-May with planned general fund expenses of $8.3 million.

Midway City Councilmember Andy Garland said there will be no tax increase for residents.

FULL INTERIVEW: Midway City Councilmember Andy Garland Listen • 12:47

“The budgets, it's actually a similar dollar amount year over year. We've had a few changes in staffing,” he said on KPCW’s "Local News Hour" June 5. “We've had a couple of people leave the city, so there's some budget there that we don't have to worry about where the merit increases are coming from this year, so we're in a good place.”

Midway expects to spend about $7.4 million on water infrastructure improvements including upgrading water lines along Homestead Drive.

The city also plans to spend more than $4 million on renovations to the community center and town square, road maintenance and cemetery updates. That’s an increase from the $3.5 million it originally projected.