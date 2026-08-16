August 2026 Book Review | 'More Than Enough'

I’ve read most of Anna Quindlen’s novels, and her 2012 memoir “Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake,” a #1 New York Times bestseller, has long been a favorite. Her ability to explore emotionally complex family relationships is also at the heart of her latest novel, “More Than Enough.”

The story centers on Polly Goodman, an English teacher at a private girls’ school. Professionally, she’s surrounded by impressionable young women. Socially, she belongs to a book group made up of an impressive circle of lifelong friends who select a book each month, buy it—and then meet to do everything except discuss it.

That book club becomes the backdrop for something more important: life itself. As the women nurture, support, and challenge one another, their shared history deepens. They’ve been together for more than a decade, and during this, what Polly calls their “lucky 13th year,” unexpected events in her life make her even more aware of how essential those friendships have become.

When Polly receives a DNA testing kit as a joking birthday gift, the results introduce a surprising and deeply personal shift in her understanding of family.

Some critics have suggested the novel contains too many characters and too many subplots that are not fully developed. I disagree. I think “More Than Enough” reflects real life in exactly that way—layered, complicated, and not always neatly resolved.

Polly, like most of us, is many things at once: wife, daughter, sister, teacher, mentor, and friend. Each role gives something—and takes something away.

Quindlen is at her best here, weaving warm, fully human characters into an emotional network of relationships. Her trademark insight and gentle humor are present throughout Polly’s inner reflections and her interactions with family and friends.

“More Than Enough” is available at local libraries.

