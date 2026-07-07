Residents to get first look at proposed Basin Recreation facilities, bond plans

The proposals are based on input from thousands of residents at recent open houses and a survey.

Basin Rec says the top community requests were for more fitness, aquatics, athletics and climbing spaces.

Residents can see the proposed Silver Creek and East Canyon rec facilities at three open houses:



8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. — Matt Knoop Memorial Park, 4056 Shadow Mountain Drive, Park City

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. — The Fieldhouse, 1388 Center Drive, Park City

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. — Trailside Park Administrative Building, 5715 Trailside Drive, Park City

Staff will also share a November bond measure to fund the facilities, including potential annual household property tax contributions.