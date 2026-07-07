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Residents to get first look at proposed Basin Recreation facilities, bond plans

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 7, 2026 at 3:28 PM MDT
Gymgoers work out at the Basin Recreation fieldhouse in Kimball Junction.
Basin Recreation
Gymgoers work out at the Basin Recreation fieldhouse in Kimball Junction.

Basin Recreation is launching its "Better Basin" initiative Wednesday, releasing detailed plans for its new facilities.

The proposals are based on input from thousands of residents at recent open houses and a survey.

Basin Rec says the top community requests were for more fitness, aquatics, athletics and climbing spaces.

Residents can see the proposed Silver Creek and East Canyon rec facilities at three open houses:

  • 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. — Matt Knoop Memorial Park, 4056 Shadow Mountain Drive, Park City
  • 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. — The Fieldhouse, 1388 Center Drive, Park City
  • 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. — Trailside Park Administrative Building, 5715 Trailside Drive, Park City

Staff will also share a November bond measure to fund the facilities, including potential annual household property tax contributions.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver