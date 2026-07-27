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Local News Hour

Park City women's golf league hosts 30th annual Rally for a Cure

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 27, 2026 at 11:23 AM MDT
Park City women's golf league's Kathy Higginson and Callaway Zuccarello
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City women's golf league's Kathy Higginson and Callaway Zuccarello

Park City's Nine Old Women's League representatives Kathy Higginson and Callaway Zuccarello talk about the 30th annual Rally for a Cure event that aims to raise $25,000 to support breast cancer patients. The July 28 event started 30 years ago as a small golf tournament, but now involves the entire community, offering golf and non-golf activities. Participants can buy tickets for various prizes, including spa packages and golf rounds. Proceeds support local organizations like Huntsman Cancer Institute, Image Reborn, and People's Health Clinic. The women's golf league, which has 375 members, emphasizes fun and community, highlighting the personal impact of breast cancer, which affects one in eight women.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher