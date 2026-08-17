Park City Rec targets winter opening for ‘The Mine’

Assistant Park City Recreation Director Tate Shaw said the summer of 2026 will be one to remember.

“I think it's important to just say thank you to the community for such a good summer and patience with us during construction,” Shaw said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Aug. 17. “From, you know, parking to the community center and The Mine, and just impacts with what's going on, 2026 will be a summer that we'll remember very much, for a lot of activity and construction.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Rec. Assistant Director Tate Shaw Listen • 7:37

Without the recreation center to house summer camp, Shaw said the city was pleased to see attendance average only a few campers below normal each week. The camp was relocated to Miner’s Hospital and wrapped up last Friday.

“With no playground available, they were definitely outside there, adjacent to the Jack Green Bandstand often. It was a lot of moving parts, but the team did phenomenal,” he said.

Days after Park City opened its new recreation swimming pool at the MARC, a chemical pump broke, forcing the pool to close during some of summer’s hottest days. The faulty pump has since been replaced.

“It's frustrating when it's a brand-new facility to be able to have something like that happen,” he said. “But we worked through it. We had no choice but to shut down. We had some concerns about it right when it first was going, and then we had an electrical failure that happened inside the pump itself. So, the pump ultimately short circuited.”

Meanwhile, construction continues on the new community center, The Mine, with a targeted opening by the end of the year.

“We’re not ready to give a hard date yet,” he said. “I think we're confident to be able to say that we will have programming opportunities as soon as we open. I would say late fall, early winter, potentially around that you know, first of the year timeframe.”

Nearly 2,000 adults joined in tennis this summer along with another 600 youth participants. Shaw said all nine weeks of pickleball clinics were full and more than 750 adults played summer softball.

Fall programs are now open for registration. Click here for Park City Recreation’s online registration portal.