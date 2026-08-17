Rocky Canyon Fire nears 16K, 77% contained

As of Monday morning, the Rocky Canyon Fire has burned 15,950 acres in Morgan and Summit counties since it sparked Aug. 7.

It has claimed two small structures and evacuated hundreds of people and livestock, most of which have returned home.

National Weather Service

Crews have reached 77% containment with minimal smoke Monday. However, it could increase with hot, dry weather across the Wasatch Back this week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures with a low chance of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

Rocky Canyon Fire crews will continue to patrol and clean up the fire’s edges to minimize potential soil erosion.

Evacuations

Evacuation orders for Summit County residents in Henefer were lifted Aug. 13, however some areas remain in "Set" status in case fire activity increases. Those areas include:



East of 300 W to I-84 in Henefer

South of Franklin Canyon to Icy Springs/Wohali Way

South of SR 65, West of 300 W & S Henefer Rd

West of Main St., between East Canyon Rd and South Henefer Rd.

Hog Back Summit to West Henefer Road

In Morgan County, the north end of East Canyon State Park, including Dixie Creek Campground and day use areas are still under evacuation orders.

READ MORE: KPCW's coverage of the Rocky Canyon Fire

Evacuation statuses are designated as Ready, Set or Go.



A "Ready" status means residents should locate necessary items they might need in an evacuation event.

A "Set" status means residents should place all necessary items in their car and be prepared to evacuate immediately.

A "Go" status means residents should immediately evacuate the area.

Contact 911 if assistance is needed to evacuate. Do not delay to gather additional belongings.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available on Summit County's website and Utah Fire Info.

Those residents placed under a "Ready" status should begin packing their go-bag. A full list of what should be included can be found here.