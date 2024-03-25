Marketplace at Silver Creek back at planning commission

Henry Sigg, a real estate developer and Park City planning commissioner, first applied to build the Marketplace at Silver Creek in 2018.

But the underlying “community commercial” zoning couldn’t accommodate the proposal.

So county planning staff developed the “neighborhood mixed-use,” or NMU-1, zone. It allows increased height, less parking and a supermarket.

Sigg is now applying for the NMU-1 rezone. First stop: the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission.

His land is across the street from The Home Depot at Silver Summit. It’s on a roundabout slated for expansion in the next few years.

The commission will review Sigg’s proposal and submit a recommendation to the Summit County Council, which has the final say on the zoning and would strike a development agreement with him. After that, it’s back to the planning commission for permits.

He hasn’t announced a specific grocery store, but the Market at Park City has expressed interest. Sigg didn’t respond to phone messages Monday.

Besides the grocery store, Sigg hopes to build restaurants, an amphitheater, underground parking, a public plaza and about 100 housing units. About 20% of the housing would be deed-restricted for lower income earners, and five units would “live-work,” meaning they’re directly above a workplace.

According to the county’s staff report, Sigg would not allow any nightly rentals. He is proposing a 75-room hotel.

It’s on the planning commission’s agenda for Tuesday, March 26, as discussion-only.

No decisions will be made, and no public comment will be taken. Residents can always comment by emailing planningapplications@summitcounty.org.

The discussion will be at 4:30 p.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction. Click here to attend online.