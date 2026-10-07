Park City 2026 Dine About features almost 40 restaurants in October
Almost 40 Summit County restaurants are participating in Park City’s 2026 Dine About this month. The annual event is designed to support local establishments during the fall shoulder season.
The October event features lunch, dinner and après specials at 37 eateries across Summit County.
Park City Area Restaurant Association Executive Director Ginger Wicks said the program brings diners to eateries during a traditionally slower time of year.
“It’s also a great way for locals to get out and enjoy the restaurants,” Wick said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 2. “So, it’s a way of the restaurants giving back. There’s some great menu items that come in during the fall harvest, and that’s fun for the restaurants to lean into that and support the local purveyors as well.”
Two-course lunches range from $15 to $25 while three-course dinners $35 or $65.
Four restaurants — Handle, Alpine Distilling, Sterling Steak and Lounge and Timbers Restaurant — are also offering a $20 après option with a drink and small bite.
Complete information and reservations are available at parkcityrestaurants.com.