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The Summit County Council finalized this year’s Recreation, Arts and Parks tax grants for recreation initiatives on Nov. 18.

Local governments requested a total of $1.6 million for various projects, but there was just $693,000 to go around.

Every project still got something, except for one: Park City Municipal’s request for money to buy an all-electric mower and electric utility vehicle.

Grant committee chair David Darcey says it didn’t quite fit the purpose of the grant program as much as other projects, which was a concern in a low funding year.

“While it was a worthwhile project, it probably didn’t promote new recreation, nor will it make a difference in the number of people recreating,” Darcey said.

The projects that were funded include a new playground slide in Park City Heights, Park City senior center field trips, a walking path in Coalville and improvements to the weight room at the Summit Recreation Center, formerly the aquatics center.

The South Summit region will see the most funding, $284,000, because Summit County got a grant to create new trails at the Ure Ranch.

The county bought the 834-acre ranch with open space bond money and will use the grant to build the first phase of public trails.

Those will be on the portion of the ranch south of state Route 248.

County Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby told the county council Nov. 18 some trails will cater to mountain bikers. Other parts of the property will remain a working ranch.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW.