The day after Kalshi blocked Utahns from using the prediction market site, the Utah Attorney General's office is now seeking to dismiss criminal charges against the site and its founders.

"At this point they have made it clear that they are no longer operating in the state of Utah, and our investigators have verified that, and so, at least for now, we have agreed to drop these charges," Utah Attorney General Derek Brown said.

In the original charges, the state alleged the popular predictive market website had continued to operate in Utah even after it was banned.

Despite dropping the criminal charges, Brown said the key language in the motion to dismiss is the phrase "without prejudice." Essentially, if Kalshi tries to operate in Utah again, the state will refile them.

Kalshi attorney Yaakov Roth said on social media that the company is glad the state dropped the charges and is ready to work with attorneys general around the country "on reasonable interim measures until courts resolve the dispute over who regulates prediction markets."

Roth worked for President Donald Trump's Justice Department as a civil litigator during the first 17 months of his second term. On Nov. 23, Roth began his new role as general counsel for the prediction market site.

Trump's family once had significant connections to Kalshi. The company has since cut ties with Donald Trump Jr. earlier in November after "his firm's significant investment in a competitor this past summer." Kalshi confirmed that the competitor is Polymarket, which is still active in Utah. As the Nvidia affair shows, the president has also made it clear he's willing to weigh in on private companies.

Utah's decision to drop criminal charges marks a more conciliatory tone, though other court cases are still ongoing. Which raises the question: Is the state under pressure from Washington to cool its fight with Kalshi?

"I'm not getting pressure per se," Attorney General Derek Brown said. "But the administration did sue us as a state."

Kalshi maintains it is not a gambling site, and instead it deals in event contracts regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the independent federal agency that regulates the American derivatives markets. On this basis, the commission sued the state to block it from enforcing its anti-gambling laws enshrined in its Constitution.

"The question is, am I going to defend that law or the lawsuit itself?" Brown proposed. "The answer is absolutely."

"I believe that the CEA, the Commodities Exchange Act, doesn't give them authority that overrides the ability to enforce our gambling laws that we've had for 130 years here in the state of Utah."

Brown made it clear that Utah and Kalshi did not strike any kind of deal to dismiss the criminal case. Utah is still pursuing a civil suit against Kalshi, seeking damages of up to around $61 million.

Kalshi is a big fish in the prediction market space and has been a bellwether in anti-gambling cases across America, but it isn't the only company dealing in event contracts. After witnessing how hard Utah has pursued the site, Brown noted on social media that FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics have also stopped operating in the state.

That list has now grown to include Robinhood, Novig and ProphetX.

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