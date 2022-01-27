© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundance Film Festival

Sundance Film Review - 2nd Chance

KPCW | By Rick Brough
Published January 27, 2022 at 4:40 PM MST
cw8fmgv6opremieres_2ndChance_still1.jpg
Sundance Institute
/

2nd Chance is screening in the Premiere category - 4 suns

Richard Davis, the inventor of a popular brand of bullet-proof vest, is an enthusiast, an idealist, a buffoon, a manipulator and a tragically corrupted figure.

His company, Second Chance, was established in the 1970’s thanks to campy violent promotional films, and countless exhibitions of Davis shooting himself in the chest point-blank. The company became the major industry in a small Michigan town.

But the film shows that episodes in Davis’ rags-to-riches story may not be true. There are instances where his wild pyrotechnical displays caused accidental injuries. And finally, Second Chance collapsed when it was discovered the company had mass-produced a defective vest.

Director Ramin Bahrani is fascinated by the tragic archetype of the American Salesman. (He referenced Arthur Miller in his online remarks.) Amazingly, he got Davis to sit down to review the highs, lows and controversies of his life.

The film sometimes goes off on tangents, but in one case, it creates a poignant end note for the film.

Sundance Film Festival
Rick Brough
See stories by Rick Brough