© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundance Film Festival

Sundance Film Review - Cha Cha Real Smooth

KPCW | By Barb Bretz
Published January 28, 2022 at 5:05 PM MST
CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH – Still 1
Sundance Institute
/
Dakota Johnson appears in <i>CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH</i> by Cooper Raiff, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.

Cha Cha Real Smooth is screening in the US Dramatic category - 4 suns

Cha Cha Real Smooth is a "coming of age" story for two brothers, one Bar Mitzvah age and the other, graduating from college and a bit rudderless. The characters are all engaging. Writer/director Cooper Raiff also plays the lead of Andrew, the older brother who stumbles his way from working the counter at "Meat Sticks" in the mall food court to being a Bar Mitzvah party starter where he meets an attractive young mom (Dakota Johnson) of an adolescent autistic girl, played wonderfully by autistic actress Vanessa Burghardt in her acting debut. Cha Cha Real Smooth is engaging, funny, heart-warming and valued the relationships between all the characters. Well worth your time.

Tags

Sundance Film Festival2022 Sundance Film Festival
Barb Bretz
Friday Film Reviewer & Monthly Book Reviewer
See stories by Barb Bretz