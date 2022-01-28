Sundance Film Review - Cha Cha Real Smooth

Cha Cha Real Smooth is a "coming of age" story for two brothers, one Bar Mitzvah age and the other, graduating from college and a bit rudderless. The characters are all engaging. Writer/director Cooper Raiff also plays the lead of Andrew, the older brother who stumbles his way from working the counter at "Meat Sticks" in the mall food court to being a Bar Mitzvah party starter where he meets an attractive young mom (Dakota Johnson) of an adolescent autistic girl, played wonderfully by autistic actress Vanessa Burghardt in her acting debut. Cha Cha Real Smooth is engaging, funny, heart-warming and valued the relationships between all the characters. Well worth your time.