Sundance Film Festival

Sundance Film Review - Every Day in Kaimuki

KPCW | By Rick Brough
Published January 28, 2022 at 8:15 PM MST
Every Day in Kaimukī - Still 1
Sundance Institute
/
Alika Tengan
Naz Kawakami appears in <i>Every Day in Kaimukī</i> by Alika Tengan, an official selection of the NEXT section at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.

Every Day in Kaimuki is screening in the Next category - 2.5 suns

A Hawaiian twentysomething, Naz, contemplates a big change in his life—moving to New York with his girlfriend, who has a job offer there. But his skateboarding buddies are skeptical he will really make the move, and his Significant Other might change her plans.

The script by the director, Alika Tengan and the leading man, Naz Kawakani, apparently aims for a low-key slice-of-life story. The results are earnest, but listless.

Rather than getting involved with the characters, we see a lot of skateboarding, behind-the-scenes chatter at a community radio station and considerable discussion about how to transport a house cat through a 12-hour plane flight.

Plus, the story takes place against a background of Covid restrictions. The film feels like it’s in lockdown, in more ways than one.

