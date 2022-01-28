Sundance Film Review - Every Day in Kaimuki

A Hawaiian twentysomething, Naz, contemplates a big change in his life—moving to New York with his girlfriend, who has a job offer there. But his skateboarding buddies are skeptical he will really make the move, and his Significant Other might change her plans.

The script by the director, Alika Tengan and the leading man, Naz Kawakani, apparently aims for a low-key slice-of-life story. The results are earnest, but listless.

Rather than getting involved with the characters, we see a lot of skateboarding, behind-the-scenes chatter at a community radio station and considerable discussion about how to transport a house cat through a 12-hour plane flight.

Plus, the story takes place against a background of Covid restrictions. The film feels like it’s in lockdown, in more ways than one.