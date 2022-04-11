© 2022 KPCW

AgriFoodTech

  • Agfund Logo
    "Farm to Fork, Upstream, Downstream, and Everything in Between"
    Roger Goldman
    Manuel Gonzalez, General Partner at Agfunder shares how AgriFoodTech entrepreneurs are stepping up to solve problems in the food and agriculture industry.
  • MM 04-11-22
    Mountain Money | Apr. 11 2022
    Roger Goldman
    On today's Mountain Money, (01:32) Manuel Gonzalez, General Partner at Agfunder shares how AgriFoodTech entrepreneurs are stepping up to solve problems in the food and agriculture industry, (24:07) Dr. Susan Madsen, USU Professor and Director of the Utah Women & Leadership Project shares why getting rid of sexism in the workplace is so challenging and (41:03) Park City Brewing is back and Elias Fairman joins us to talk about their new brewpub, and some fresh killer beers. 