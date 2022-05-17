On today's This Green Earth, Nell and Chris speak with (01:44) New York Times Best Selling Author and naturalist Scott Weidensaul. On the heels of birding week and world migration bird day, Weidensaul will be talking about how climate change is affecting bird migratory patterns and what that means for the birds and the ecosystems they encounter.Then, (30:00) Brandy Smith from Utah Clean Energy will come on the show to discuss the growth of clean energy in Utah and the organization’s 20-year anniversary.

