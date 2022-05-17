© 2022 KPCW

    Utah Clean Energy celebrates the growth of clean energy in our state
    Nell Larson
    Brandy Smith from Utah Clean Energy joins This Green Earth to discuss the growth of clean energy in Utah and the organization’s 20-year anniversary.
  • TGE 05-17-22
    This Green Earth | May 17, 2022
    Chris Cherniak
    On today's This Green Earth, Nell and Chris speak with (01:44) New York Times Best Selling Author and naturalist Scott Weidensaul. On the heels of birding week and world migration bird day, Weidensaul will be talking about how climate change is affecting bird migratory patterns and what that means for the birds and the ecosystems they encounter.Then, (30:00) Brandy Smith from Utah Clean Energy will come on the show to discuss the growth of clean energy in Utah and the organization’s 20-year anniversary.