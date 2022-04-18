On today's Mountain Money, (00:10) Veteran journalist Laura Shin tells the story behind the development of Ethereum in amazing detail in her new book, The Cryptopians: Idealism, Greed, Lies, and the Making of the First Big Cryptocurrency Craze.(19:59) David Wessel helps us understand the difference between the inflation we saw in the 80s and what is before us today.Then, (37:44) Jen Lopez, co-founder of Infinite Tentacle at Clever Octopus, shares about the Utah-based organization's mission to utilize reclaimed textile materials to create one-of-a-kind fashion accessories, home goods, and pet accessories as well as works with partners to create a sustainable retail eco-system.

46:39