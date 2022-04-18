Clever Octopus is not only a waste-based nonprofit located in Salt Lake City that inspires creativity and environmental consciousness through the resale of high-quality, affordable thrifted art and craft materials and by offering educational art and science programming for all ages and communities.

Infinite Tentacle is an in-house, sustainable cut and sew studio at Clever Octopus that utilizes reclaimed textile materials to create one-of-a-kind fashion accessories, home goods, and pet accessories as well as works with partners to create a sustainable retail eco-system. Infinite Tentacle also provides living-wage jobs to those who face barriers to employment.

Joining us this morning is Jen Lopez, Co-Founder and Artisan Business Development Director for Clever Octopus and Infinite Tentacle.