mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Infinite Tentacle

Published April 18, 2022 at 10:58 AM MDT
Jen Lopez

Infinite Tentacle is an in-house, sustainable cut and sew studio at Clever Octopus that utilizes reclaimed textile materials to create one-of-a-kind fashion accessories, home goods, and pet accessories as well as works with partners to create a sustainable retail eco-system.

Clever Octopus is not only a waste-based nonprofit located in Salt Lake City that inspires creativity and environmental consciousness through the resale of high-quality, affordable thrifted art and craft materials and by offering educational art and science programming for all ages and communities.

Infinite Tentacle is an in-house, sustainable cut and sew studio at Clever Octopus that utilizes reclaimed textile materials to create one-of-a-kind fashion accessories, home goods, and pet accessories as well as works with partners to create a sustainable retail eco-system. Infinite Tentacle also provides living-wage jobs to those who face barriers to employment.

Joining us this morning is Jen Lopez, Co-Founder and Artisan Business Development Director for Clever Octopus and Infinite Tentacle.

Do you have a topic you'd like to see us explore? Email mountainmoney@kpcw.org

Mountain Money sustainability Clever Octopus Jen Lopez
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
Alison Kuhlow
