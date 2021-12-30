-
Leonard Mlodinow who has just written EMOTIONAL: How Feelings Shape Our Thinking joins Cool Science Radio this week. We’ve all been told that thinking rationally is the key to success. But at the cutting edge of science, researchers are discovering that feeling is every bit as important as thinking.
Today's guests on Cool Science Radio are ( 2:41) Ann R. Williams, National Geographic Editor of LOST CITIES, ANCIENT TOMBS and ( 28:25) Leonard Mlodinow author of EMOTIONAL: How Feelings Shape Our Thinking