Cool Science Radio | Dec. 30, 2021

In this episode of Cool Science Radio Ann R. Williams, National Geographic Editor of LOST CITIES, ANCIENT TOMBS talks with John and Lynn. Blending adventure with history, Williams vividly documents how explorers and archaeologists have uncovered clues that illuminate our past. You might be familiar with LIDAR technology that uses near-infrared light to detect objects in 3D around a self driving car. That same technology was strapped to a plane and is responsible for discovering the lost Temple of the Monkey God in Honduras.

Then Leonard Mlodinow who has just written EMOTIONAL: How Feelings Shape Our Thinking joins the show. We’ve all been told that thinking rationally is the key to success. But at the cutting edge of science, researchers are discovering that feeling is every bit as important as thinking.

